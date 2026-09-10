Patna woman held with liquor worth Rs 14,000 after allegedly bringing consignment from UP by train

Patna:

Despite Bihar's prohibition on alcohol, liquor smuggling continues to pose a challenge for law enforcement in the state. In the latest case, police in Patna arrested a young woman and her male friend for allegedly transporting liquor from Uttar Pradesh for delivery in the city. According to police, the woman travelled by train from Varanasi to Patna carrying a consignment of liquor. During a search, officers allegedly recovered English liquor worth around Rs 14,000 from her bags.

The arrested woman has been identified as Riya, a resident of Danapur who was staying in Patna for her BA studies. Police said she allegedly used to travel to Varanasi by train, bring liquor to Patna and supply it locally. Police caught Riya near Patna Junction on Wednesday. During the search, officers allegedly found liquor in both her handbag and shoulder bag, with the total value of the recovered stock estimated at around Rs 14,000. During questioning, Riya allegedly told police that she had been lured with a payment of Rs 2,000 for transporting the liquor from Varanasi to Patna.

Friend arrived on bike for pickup

Police said Riya's friend had reached Patna Junction on a motorcycle to receive her after she arrived with the liquor consignment. The two allegedly planned to travel by bike to Danapur, where the liquor was to be delivered. However, police intercepted and arrested them before the alleged delivery could take place.

Investigators are now trying to establish who had sent Riya to Varanasi, who was supposed to receive the liquor in Danapur and how many other people may be involved in the suspected smuggling network.

Similar liquor smuggling case surfaced in Samastipur

Riya's arrest comes shortly after another case involving a woman allegedly carrying liquor in Bihar. In Samastipur, Neha Jha was recently arrested after police allegedly recovered foreign liquor worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from her possession. Her brother-in-law, Ishan Kumar, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Rs 1.5 lakh liquor allegedly recovered from AC First coach

According to police, the action against Neha Jha took place on Friday night aboard the Swatantrata Senani Express, which was travelling from New Delhi to Darbhanga. A joint team comprising the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and the railway Crime Investigation Department reportedly conducted the operation inside the train's AC First coach.

Police allegedly recovered foreign liquor worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from Neha Jha. Ishan Kumar, who was travelling with her, was also arrested during the operation. Both were subsequently arrested by Samastipur GRP and sent to judicial custody.

SIT to investigate Neha Jha liquor case

The liquor recovery case involving Neha Jha will now be investigated by a Special Investigation Team. The probe is aimed at tracing the larger network allegedly involved in transporting and supplying liquor. With the Patna and Samastipur cases surfacing in quick succession, investigators are focusing on the routes being used to bring liquor into Bihar, the people coordinating the transportation and those involved in its distribution within the dry state.

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