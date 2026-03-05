BJP likely to have its first Bihar CM after Nitish Kumar's resignation: List of 8 probable candidates

Patna:

In a major political development in Bihar, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could soon see a leadership change with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader likely to become the state's next Chief Minister. The shift comes after long-serving CM Nitish Kumar announced on Thursday that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, signalling his exit from the top post months after leading the NDA to a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

This comes barely about four months after Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, was sworn in for a record 10th term at a grand ceremony in Patna on November 20.

Probable BJP CM candidates in Bihar

His move to the Rajya Sabha has triggered speculation over the next CM, with several BJP leaders emerging as possible contenders. If the transition takes place, it would mark the first time that the BJP gets a Chief Minister in Bihar, making it the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the post so far.

With Nitish Kumar's nomination, the CM's seat will be vacated, and the names doing the rounds as the key contenders for the top post from the BJP are:

Samrat Choudhary: The Deputy CM is an MLA from the Tarapur Assembly constituency. He won the seat by defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a margin of 45,843 votes. Nityanand Rai: He is Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, and the Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur in Bihar. Vijay Kumar Sinha: He is the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, along with Samrat Choudhary, under Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister from January 2024. He has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Lakhisarai constituency since 2010 Sanjeev Chaurasiya: He is an MLA from the Digha Assembly constituency. He emerged victorious by defeating Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Divya Gautam by 59,079 votes in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Nitish Mishra: He is an MLA from the Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency in the Madhubani district. Mishra won the seat by a margin of over 52,000 votes in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls. Dilip Jaiswal: Former Bihar BJP chief is a third-time member of the Bihar Legislative Council and also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Kishanganj. Ram Kripal Yadav: He is the Agricultural Minister in the Bihar government since 2025. He was in the Lok Sabha from the Pataliputra parliamentary constituency in Bihar. Janak Ram: He served as the minister of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare of Bihar. He is a former Member of the Lok Sabha from Gopalganj.

The decision is expected to be taken by the BJP leadership after internal consultations within the NDA.

Nitish Kumar's son likely to be Deputy CM

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, is likely to make his formal political debut soon and may be inducted into the Bihar Cabinet as a Deputy Chief Minister. The development would mark the first time he enters active politics. Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Shravan Kumar recently confirmed that Nishant Kumar would soon join the JDU, saying the move had long been anticipated by party workers and young supporters across the state.

Addressing the media, Shravan Kumar said, "On the occasion of Holi, I would like to share that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, whose name has been widely discussed across the state for some time, will soon step into active politics. This move will fulfill the long-standing desire of many young people who have been encouraging him to enter public life. I wish him a bright future."

Notably, five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will go to the polls on March 16. The elections will be held as the tenures of JDU's Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha's (RLM) Upendra Kushwaha end. As per the latest tally in the state legislature, the NDA is all set to win four seats comfortably, while the contest is likely to take place for the fifth seat.

