After Russia’s intel support on US assets, China mulls financial aid, missile components for Iran: Report

New Delhi:

The United States has intelligence suggesting that China may be considering financial assistance for Iran, along with the supply of spare parts and missile components, according to a report by CNN citing people familiar with the matter.

The development follows reports that Russia has been providing Iran with real-time intelligence on the locations of American military assets in the Middle East, including warships and aircraft. Such information could potentially help Tehran target US forces amid the ongoing conflict.

According to one source cited in the report, China appears to be taking a more cautious approach to supporting Iran, largely because it wants the conflict to end as it could threaten Beijing’s energy supplies.

However, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has downplayed the role of Russia and China, saying they are not playing a significant part in the war involving Iran.

Neither the Central Intelligence Agency nor the United States Department of Defence has commented on the reports regarding possible Russian and Chinese assistance to Iran.

Russia has publicly called for the conflict to end and has described the situation as an unprovoked act of armed aggression. The Russian embassy in Washington, DC did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

The reported intelligence sharing also reflects shifting alignments among US adversaries. During the Russia–Ukraine War, Iran, China and North Korea have provided different forms of military or material support to Russia, while the United States has supplied Ukraine with weapons and intelligence to help target Russian forces.

The current US military campaign against Iran involves more than 50,000 troops, over 200 fighter jets and two aircraft carriers, according to US Central Command official Brad Cooper. American officials have not indicated how long the conflict is expected to continue.

Iran war rages on for seventh day

Nearly a week into the latest Middle East conflict, Iran’s attacks across the region have dropped sharply, even as US operations against Iran intensify and Israeli strikes trigger panic in southern Beirut.

The Trump administration has warned that the war could soon escalate further. Lebanese and Iranian state media report that more than 1,320 people have been killed so far, while NATO allies are increasingly being drawn into the conflict despite reluctance.

US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran and Lebanon have expanded in recent days, with explosions reported across Tehran and Beirut overnight into early Friday.

At the same time, Iran’s retaliatory strikes appear to have slowed significantly. According to US Central Command, Iranian ballistic missile attacks have fallen by 90 per cent and drone strikes by 83 per cent as of Thursday. The decline could bring some relief to neighbouring Gulf states that have faced much of Iran’s retaliation, although attacks have not completely stopped.