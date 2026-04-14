PM Modi, Trump hold 40-minute phone conversation, discuss issue of blockade of Hormuz

New Delhi:

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that PM Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and the phone call lasted for over 40 minutes which marks the third call between the two leaders this year. US Ambassador Gor sais that PM Modi and US President Trump discussed the issue of blockade of Strait of Hormuz. “I just want you to know we all love you,” Trump tells PM Modi, according to US envoy Sergio Gor.

First phone call between two leaders since the US-Iran ceasefire

Moreover, this is also the first phone call between the two leaders since the US-Iran ceasefire, but it is not exactly known what was discussed. “Some big-ticket deals including on energy expected between India and US in next few days and weeks,” US Ambassador Gor said.

PM Modi confirmed the phone call from Trump and said both the leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation in various sectors and are committed to further strengthening Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.

PM Modi confirms phone call from Trump

“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he said in a post.

Singificantly, the phone call took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia following the collapse of US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan.

Lebanon and Israel to hold first diplomatic talks in Washington

In another development, Lebanon and Israel are set to hold the first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington following more than a month of war between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group that has rocked the tiny Mediterranean country. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take part in the talks in Washington with Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad.



Hezbollah opposed the direct talks and will not be represented. Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking member of the militant group's political council, told The Associated Press that it will not abide by any agreements made in the talks.

At least 2,089 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, the Health Ministry said, among them 252 women, 166 children and 88 medical workers, while 6,762 others were wounded. More than 1 million people are displaced.

The Lebanese government hopes the talks will pave the way to an end to the war. While Iran has set ending the wars in Lebanon and the region as a condition for talks with the United States, Lebanon insists on representing itself.

Hezbollah sceptical about such direct talks

Iran-backed Hezbollah and other critics are sceptical of such direct talks, maintaining that Lebanon's government in Beirut lacks leverage and that it should instead back the position of Iran, Hezbollah's key ally and patron.

Hezbollah enjoys wide influence in Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as large swaths of the country's southern and eastern provinces. Hezbollah-allied politicians hold two Cabinet minister positions, though the group's ties have soured with Lebanon's top political authorities, who have been critical of Hezbollah's decision to enter the war last month and who have since criminalised the group's military activities in the country.

Also Read:

Pakistan again steps in after US-Iran talks fail, pushes for second round in Islamabad soon, says report