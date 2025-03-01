Massive AC discounts on Flipkart: Get a Split AC for less than Rs 20000 If you're planning to upgrade to a 1.5-ton split AC, this is the perfect time to save thousands of rupees. Top brands like Voltas, LG, Blue Star, Realme, and Haier are available at heavily discounted prices, making it a great pre-summer deal.

With winter fading and summer just around the corner, demand for air conditioners is about to surge. Typically, AC prices rise sharply in April, May, and June as demand skyrockets. However, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on split ACs, allowing buyers to grab high-end models at over 50 per cent off before peak season. In case you are planning to upgrade your home with a 1.5-ton split AC, this is the perfect opportunity to save thousands of rupees. Flipkart has dropped prices on top brands like Voltas, LG, Blue Star, Realme, Haier, and more.

Top Split AC deals on Flipkart

1. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC (4503446)

Original Price: Rs 64,990

Discounted Price: Rs 33,990 (47 per cent off)

Additional exchange offer: Up to Rs 5,200

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC (GLS18I3FWBEW)

Original Price: Rs 58,990

Discounted Price: Rs 34,490 (41 per cent off)

Additional Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 5,200

3. MarQ 0.7 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC – Best Budget Deal!

Original Price: Rs 46,499

Discounted Price: Rs 19,990 (57 per cent off)

No exchange offer is available

4. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC (SAI18P34DEP0)

Original price: Rs 66,000

Discounted Price: Rs 31,150 (52 per cent off)

Additional bank offers are available

5. CARRIER 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC (CAI18CE3R34F0)

Original Price: Rs 68,990

Discounted Price: Rs 34,299 (50 per cent off)

6. Haier 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Dual Inverter AC (HU17-3BN-INV)

Original Price: Rs 60,000

Discounted Price: Rs 33,990 (43 per cent off)

Additional exchange offer: Up to Rs 5,200

Why buy now?

Biggest discounts before peak season – Prices will rise as summer approaches.

Top brands at unbeatable prices – Save up to Rs 30,000 on premium AC models.

Exchange and bank offers – Get extra savings on select models.

