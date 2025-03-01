Vivo V50 Lite 4G spotted on Google Play console: Key specs and design leaked The Vivo V50 Lite 4G is expected to feature a powerful 6,500mAh battery, promising extended usage on a single charge. Additionally, with 90W wired fast charging support, users can quickly top up their device, reducing downtime and enhancing convenience.

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo V50 Lite 4G, the successor to the Vivo V40 Lite 4G, which debuted in September 2024. A new leak suggests that the device has surfaced on the Google Play Console, revealing its design and key features. The Vivo V50 Lite 5G is also expected to launch alongside the 4G variant.

Design details and display features: Leaks

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Vivo V50 Lite 4G comes with a sleek design featuring a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module positioned at the top left corner. The camera island houses two sensors along with a squircle Aura Light unit.

On the front, the phone sports slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge. The device was spotted in a golden colour variant in the listing.

The leak suggests that the Vivo V50 Lite 4G will feature a curved-edge OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,392 pixels. It is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Performance and hardware specs

Under the hood, the Vivo V50 Lite 4G is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to run Android 15 with OriginOS skin on top.

Battery and charging capabilities

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G is rumoured to pack a massive 6,500mAh battery, offering long-lasting performance. It will also support 90W wired fast charging, ensuring a quick power-up when needed.

Expected launch and certifications

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G carries the model number V2441, while its 5G counterpart reportedly has the model number V2440. Both devices have reportedly passed FCC certification, hinting at an imminent launch.

While Vivo has yet to announce an official launch date, the frequent leaks suggest that the Vivo V50 Lite series could debut soon. Stay tuned for further updates!

