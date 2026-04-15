Delhi: Three killed after massive fire engulfs shanties at warehouse in Rohini | Video

New Delhi:

As many as three persons of a family were killed after a fire broke out last night in a warehouse located in the Mangeraam Park area of Rohini. Due to the fire, several shanties built within the warehouse premises were reduced to ashes. Among the victims was a child, making the tragedy even more devastating.

Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene and the blaze was successfully brought under control following an extensive firefighting operation.

"In Budh Vihar, a fire incident occurred in a plot where slums were built and scrap material was collected. The fire broke out around 1.25 AM, and six fire tenders were deployed. There were 3 casualties, and no one was injured. The fire is completely under control," Fire Officer Ajay Sharma said.

Officials said the fire started on a 400-square-yard plot where plastic waste was kept and several makeshift huts had been set up. The narrow lanes in the area made it difficult for large fire engines to reach the exact location of the incident.

The Fire Department retrieved all three bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Teams from the fire service, local police, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and the electricity department were present at the scene.

Fire breaks out in bushes near Rajghat Bus Depot

A fire broke out in a patch of bushes near the Rajghat Bus Depot in Delhi on April 12, leading to a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. Officials said the control room received information about the blaze at around 1:35 pm. Soon after, several fire tenders were sent to the location to bring the situation under control.

According to Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Bhupendra Prakash, fire engines were deployed from different directions as the flames had spread over a wide area of dry vegetation.

Firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading further. The operation involved multiple units due to the scale of the incident.

Authorities have not reported any injuries, and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.