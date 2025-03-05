Moto E50 Pro gets big price cut on Flipkart for a limited period: Details At its discounted price of Rs 27,999, the Moto E50 Pro offers solid specifications, a powerful processor, and a great display. This deal is worth considering if you are looking for a feature-rich smartphone under Rs 30,000.

Motorola’s Moto E50 Pro, a feature-packed mid-range smartphone, is now available at its lowest-ever price on Flipkart. The device, originally priced at Rs 31,999, currently sells for Rs 27,999 after a Rs 4,000 discount. This limited-time offer makes the Moto E50 Pro an attractive choice for those looking for a powerful smartphone at a lower price.

Moto E50 Pro: Discount details on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently offering the Moto E50 Pro at Rs 27,999, down from its original price of Rs 31,999. This Rs 4,000 discount brings the phone into a more affordable price segment, making it a great deal for buyers.

Additionally, Flipkart may offer bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options, further reducing the effective price for customers.

Moto E50 Pro: Key Features and Specifications

Motorola’s Moto E50 Pro is known for its powerful performance, smooth display, and excellent camera system. Here’s what the phone offers:

6.7-inch AMOLED Display: Users will be able to have an immersive viewing experience with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor: The phone is powered by a capable chipset, ensuring smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday usage. 50MP AI Camera Setup: Capture stunning images with its 50MP primary sensor, complemented by an ultrawide and macro lens for versatile photography. 5,000mAh Battery with 68W fast charging: Stay powered all day with its long-lasting battery and superfast charging support. Android 14 with Clean UI: Enjoy a bloatware-free, near-stock Android experience with the latest software features.

ALSO READ MWC 2025: Tecno Camon 40 series launched with one-tap button, 50MP cameras and AI features

The latest flagship Camon 40 Premier 5G is the first Tecno smartphone which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI chipset. It claims to deliver top-tier performance and further feature AI enhancements. Other models in the series also feature high-end Dimensity chipsets, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

ALSO READ MWC 2025: Realme unleashes Interchangeable-Lens smartphone concept and AI-powered tools

In an official press announcement, Realme showcased its interchangeable-lens smartphone concept, which enables users to mount professional DSLR lenses onto a smartphone’s camera module.