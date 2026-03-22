Dhurandhar 2 song list: Aari Aari, Didi, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Phir Se, Main Aur Tu and others

New Delhi:

Audiences have showered immense love upon the songs featured in both installments of the Dhuraland film series. The responsibility for the entire film's music rested on the shoulders of Shashwat Sachdev, a duty he executed with exceptional skill. Most of the songs in the film were sung by Jasmine Sandlas. And Yes! The makers did not disappoint audiences, with no Arjit Singh song as well, especially after the love for Gehra Hua from Dhurandhar.

So, let's have a look at the complete list of songs composed by Shashwat Sachdev for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

1. Aari Aari

The film's title track, Aari Aari, is derived from an older song. Composed around the melody of the traditional Bari Barsi folk tune, this song enjoys widespread popularity. It was originally created by the group Bombay Rockers in 2003. Now, much like in the first installment, the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have once again utilized a classic track, this time, Aari Aari, presenting it in a fresh, contemporary avatar for the second part of the series.

2. Vaari Jaavan

Much like Aari Aari, Vaari Jaavan is also a traditional Punjabi folk song. Its music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and it, too, has been sung by Jasmine Sandlas. Just as with Aari Aari, the original creators of this song are none other than Bombay Rockers. The entire track offers a vibrant glimpse into the cultural essence of Punjab.

3. Didi (Replacing FA9LA)

In the first Dhurandhar film, the song FA9LA by singer Filprachi, which was picturised on Akshaye Khanna in his role as the bandit Rahman Dakait, became a massive hit. For the second installment, the filmmakers have introduced a similar style of track. During a celebratory sequence, specifically when Ranveer is bestowed with the title of Sher-e-Baloch (Lion of Balochistan), the song Didi by Algerian singer Khaled can be heard playing in the background. This track has been specially recreated for the film. The original track is an Arabic Raï song that was released in 1992.

4. Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)

The film's song Oye Oye, Tirchi Topi Wale is also a recreation. The original version was featured in the 1989 film Tridev. It was sung by Udit Narayan, Amit Kumar, and Jolly Mukherjee. In Dhurandhar 2, the track has been recreated with vocals provided by Jasmine Sandlas and Afsana Khan and is called Rang De Lal (Oye Oye).

5. Jaan Se Guzarte Hain

Jaan Se Guzarte Hain is originally a song by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It has been recreated by Shashwat and incorporated into the film. Through this song, the anguish and emotions of Ranveer's character, Hamza, are portrayed.

6. Jaaiye Sajna

Some of the songs in the film are in Punjabi. Jaaiye Sajna has been sung jointly by Jasmine Sandlas and the renowned Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj. This song is brimming with emotion and is one of the most loved songs from this album. along with Jaan Se Guzarte Hain.

7. Main Aur Tu

This is an original song created specifically for the film. Main Aur Tu embodies themes of rebellion and unwavering determination. Jasmine Sandlas has lent her voice to this track. The song has been receiving immense love from fans.

8. Destiny - Mann Atkeya

This is another original song from the film, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Vaibhav Gupta, Shahzad Ali, Token and Shashwat Sachdev. The Lyrics are written by Token and Traditional.

9. Aakhri Ishq

The romantic track Gehra Hua from Dhurandhar was filmed on Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun. That song was sung by Arijit Singh. However, this time around, for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the romantic but sad song Aakhri Ishq has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics for the song were penned by Irshad Kamil. This, too, is an original composition created for the film.

10. Phir Se

Phir Se is the last song from Dhurandhar 2 and we must note that the makers saved the last for the best. Undoubtedly Phir Se is the best song from Dhurandhar: The Revenge and makers didn't disappoint Arjit fans too. Phir Se is sung by Arijit Singh, penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

In the song, Hamza returns back to his old identity of Jaskirat, tries to meet his old mother and sister. But realises that he has now dedicated his life to his country. Moreover, he sees his mother and sister settled in a life without him. The piece of land that got his other sister and father killed was green again and he returns back to the training camp remembering the first words from the training, 'Balidan Parmo Dharma'.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office record: Ranveer Singh breaks his own record on day 3; leaves behind War 2, Saiyaara