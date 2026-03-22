Dhurandhar 2 box office record: Ranveer Singh breaks his own record on day 3; leaves behind War 2, Saiyaara

New Delhi:

It has been three days since the release of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2. With each passing day, the film continues to astonish audiences with its box office performance. The movie recorded its highest earnings on Saturday, following its release. On a global scale, the movie has raked in phenomenal earnings. Additionally, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of several major Bollywood films.

Let's have a look at the movies that Dhurandhar surpassed on Day 3 of its release.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 300 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 80.72 crore on its second day, while successfully earning Rs 113 crore on its third day. The film's total collection at the Indian box office now stands at Rs 339.27 crore. On just the third day of its release, the film successfully crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also delivered a stunning performance in terms of worldwide collections. To date, it has earned a global total of Rs 370 crore. The film has climbed to the third spot on the list of highest-grossing worldwide releases. It has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Prabhas's film, Raja Saheb, that stood at Rs 208.38 crore. Now, Dhurandhar 2 is hot on the heels of the worldwide collection record held by Border 2.

Dhurandhar 2 breaks records of these films

Dhurandhar 2 has broken the records of several films so far. Additionally, it has surpassed the lifetime collection figures of a number of major Bollywood movies.

War 2 had a total collection of 236.55; viewed in this light, Ranveer's film has surpassed its collection. The film achieved this feat on its very third day.

Tiger Zinda Hai also earned Rs 339.16 crore.

Saiyara garnered a total collection of Rs 337.78 crore.

The total collection for Bajrangi Bhaijaan stood at Rs 320.34 crore.

War, too, earned only Rs 318.01 crore at the Indian box office.

Similarly, Padmaavat amassed a total of Rs 302.15 crore.

Sultan earned Rs 300.45 crore.

In this way, Ranveer Singh broke his own film Padmaavat's lifetime record in just three days with Dhurandhar 2.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 3: Ranveer's film hits Rs 300 cr, Pawan Kalyan's film slows