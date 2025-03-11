iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series tipped to feature 2K display, 7,000mAh battery and more The iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series are expected to debut by the end of 2025. With major upgrades in display, battery life, and performance, these smartphones could set a new benchmark in the premium segment.

iQOO, one of the popular smartphone brands which entered the Indian market in 2020, and made a wave in mobile gaming is gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphones, the iQOO 15 series and iQOO Neo 11 series, by the end of 2025. While the company has yet to make an official announcement, leaks further suggest that these upcoming devices will bring significant upgrades in display quality and battery capacity.

iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11: What to expect?

According to a tip from Smart Pikachu on Weibo, the iQOO 15 lineup will include:

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 Pro

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 11 series is expected to consist of:

iQOO Neo 11

iQOO Neo 11 Pro

2K Display with advanced features

Both the iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series are rumoured to feature 2K resolution OLED displays, a major upgrade over their predecessors, which offered 1.5K resolution panels. The iQOO 15 Pro, in particular, is tipped to sport a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED screen sourced from Samsung Display Company (SDC).

Additionally, these devices may come with:

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for faster and more secure unlocking.

AR (Anti-Reflective) coating to improve visibility in bright lighting conditions.

Massive battery upgrades

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming iQOO phones is the 7,000mAh battery, a notable jump from the iQOO 13, which featured a 6,000mAh battery in India and a 6,150mAh variant in China.

Similarly, the iQOO Neo 11 series is expected to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, replacing the 6,100mAh unit in the iQOO Neo 10 series. However, the Neo 11 lineup may lack a metal middle frame, a design choice that could help with weight reduction.

Powerful performance and camera enhancements

Leaks further suggest that the iQOO 15 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which claims to deliver flagship-level performance. Also, an improved periscope zoom camera is rumoured will be capable of enhancing the zoom and low-light photography capabilities of the device.

