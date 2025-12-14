PM Modi lauds Nitin Nabin's rise from 'karyakarta roots' after appointment as BJP's national working president Expressing confidence in the newly appointed National Working President, PM Modi said he is confident that Nitin Nabin's energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. The message reflects the party leadership's trust in Nabin's ability to contribute at the national level.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nitin Nabin after he was appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national working president. Taking to X, the Prime Minister lauded Nabin's political journey and described him as a committed and hardworking karyakarta (party worker) who has steadily risen through the organisation. In his message, PM Modi highlighted Nabin's dedication to the party and his extensive organisational experience. "Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also underlined Nabin's work as a public representative and minister in Bihar. He said that Nitin Nabin has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations and is widely known for his humble nature and grounded style of functioning within the party and government. Expressing confidence in the newly appointed National Working President, PM Modi said, "I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come."