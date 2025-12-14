Who is Nitin Nabin? BJP appoints Bihar minister as new national working president The BJP has appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as its national working president in a major organisational move ahead of party elections. A four-time MLA from Bankipur, Nabin is known for his strong electoral record and key role in alliance management.

New Delhi:

In a significant organisational reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as the party's national working president with immediate effect. The announcement was formally made by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, confirming the decision taken at the highest level of the party. The appointment comes at a crucial time as the BJP prepares for its internal organisational elections. Party president JP Nadda's term has ended, and he has been granted an extension until the election of a new national president.

Official notification issued by BJP leadership

Announcing the decision, Arun Singh said, "Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president with immediate effect." The notification underlined the party's confidence in Nabin's leadership abilities.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is a senior BJP leader from Bihar with strong political roots. Born in Patna, he is the son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha - a respected BJP leader and former MLA. He stepped into active politics following his father's untimely demise and steadily built his own political identity. Representing the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna, Nitin Nabin is regarded as one of the BJP's most reliable leaders in the state. He has won four consecutive Assembly elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025, following his by-election victory in 2006.

Massive victory in recent Bihar Assembly polls

In the recently held Bihar Assembly polls, Nabin secured a decisive victory from Bankipur, defeating his closest rival by a margin exceeding 51,000 votes. His repeated electoral success has further strengthened his standing within the party. Currently, Nabin holds the Road Construction and Urban Development portfolios in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar.

It is to be noted here that Nabin is widely credited with playing an important role in managing the BJP's alliance with JD(U) and contributing to the NDA’s electoral victories. Beyond Bihar, Nabin has also served as the BJP's in-charge for Chhattisgarh which reflects his expanding influence within the party's national framework.

ALSO READ: Nitin Nabin, Bihar minister and five-term MLA, appointed as BJP national working president