ASUS launches Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 in India: AI-powered laptops with Snapdragon processors ASUS has launched the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 in India, powered by the latest Snapdragon X series processors.

ASUS has unveiled two powerful AI-driven laptops in India – the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. Designed for both creative professionals and budget-conscious users, these new devices promise top-tier performance, AI-powered features, and impressive battery life.

Here are the key specifications, pricing and availability.

Zenbook A14: Ultra-light design with high-performance

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is a premium, ultra-light laptop, weighing just 980 grams. It boasts a Ceraluminum chassis, a blend of ceramic and aluminium, offering durability with a sleek, stylish look.

Variants and pricing:

Snapdragon X Elite processor – Rs 1,29,990 (Ideal for creative professionals)

Snapdragon X processor – Rs 99,990 (Great for multitasking & everyday use)

Key features:

14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display (1920 x 1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness)

Up to 32 hours of battery life

Wi-Fi 7 support and USB4 ports for ultra-fast data transfer

With its lightweight design and powerful AI-driven performance, the Zenbook A14 is perfect for on-the-go professionals who need a reliable and stylish laptop.

Vivobook 16: Budget-friendly AI laptop with impressive features

For users looking for AI-powered performance at a more affordable price, the Vivobook 16 is an excellent choice.

Pricing and performance:

Starting at Rs 65,990, making AI-driven computing accessible

Powered by the Snapdragon X processor, offering 45 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) NPU performance

Key features:

16-inch FHD+ IPS display for vibrant visuals and wide viewing angles

Up to 27 hours of battery life, ensuring all-day productivity

180-degree hinge, making it easier to collaborate and share content

AI-powered camera security features, enhance privacy and protection

With AI-powered tools like Live Captions, AI-driven sketch-to-art features, and Generative Fill for image editing, the Vivobook 16 offers advanced capabilities at a fraction of the cost.

Availability and where to buy?

Both Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 will be available for purchase through multiple platforms, including:

ASUS e-shop

Flipkart and Amazon

ASUS Exclusive stores and other retail partners

With these launches, ASUS is making AI-driven technology more accessible. ASUS has something for everyone, whether you're a professional seeking high-end performance or a budget-friendly yet powerful laptop.

