ASUS launches Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 in India: AI-powered laptops with Snapdragon processors

ASUS has unveiled two powerful AI-driven laptops in India – the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. Designed for both creative professionals and budget-conscious users, these new devices promise top-tier performance, AI-powered features, and impressive battery life.
Here are the key specifications, pricing and availability.
Zenbook A14: Ultra-light design with high-performance
The ASUS Zenbook A14 is a premium, ultra-light laptop, weighing just 980 grams. It boasts a Ceraluminum chassis, a blend of ceramic and aluminium, offering durability with a sleek, stylish look.
Variants and pricing:
- Snapdragon X Elite processor – Rs 1,29,990 (Ideal for creative professionals)
- Snapdragon X processor – Rs 99,990 (Great for multitasking & everyday use)
Key features:
- 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display (1920 x 1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness)
- Up to 32 hours of battery life
- Wi-Fi 7 support and USB4 ports for ultra-fast data transfer
With its lightweight design and powerful AI-driven performance, the Zenbook A14 is perfect for on-the-go professionals who need a reliable and stylish laptop.
Vivobook 16: Budget-friendly AI laptop with impressive features
For users looking for AI-powered performance at a more affordable price, the Vivobook 16 is an excellent choice.
Pricing and performance:
- Starting at Rs 65,990, making AI-driven computing accessible
- Powered by the Snapdragon X processor, offering 45 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) NPU performance
Key features:
- 16-inch FHD+ IPS display for vibrant visuals and wide viewing angles
- Up to 27 hours of battery life, ensuring all-day productivity
- 180-degree hinge, making it easier to collaborate and share content
- AI-powered camera security features, enhance privacy and protection
With AI-powered tools like Live Captions, AI-driven sketch-to-art features, and Generative Fill for image editing, the Vivobook 16 offers advanced capabilities at a fraction of the cost.
Availability and where to buy?
Both Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 will be available for purchase through multiple platforms, including:
- ASUS e-shop
- Flipkart and Amazon
- ASUS Exclusive stores and other retail partners
With these launches, ASUS is making AI-driven technology more accessible. ASUS has something for everyone, whether you're a professional seeking high-end performance or a budget-friendly yet powerful laptop.
