Netanyahu threatens to kill more Iranian leaders, says erased two names on punch card, many more to follow

Tel Aviv:

After claiming to have eliminated Iranian leader Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council and Basij force Commander Gholamreza, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday threatened to kill more Iranian leaders, saying erased two names on punch card and many more will follow soon. Repeating his earlier statement from a press conference last week, Netanyahu said that Israel has several surprises in store and he is holding the stratagems close to his chest. "We are helping our American friends in the Gulf. I spoke at length with President Trump on this matter yesterday. There is cooperation between our air forces and navies, between me and President Trump and his staff. We will assist both through indirect attacks, which create immense pressure on the Iranian regime, and through direct actions", the Israeli Prime Minister said.

There are many more surprises: Netanyahu

"There are many more surprises. 'By stratagems, you shall make war.' We will not reveal all the stratagems here, but as I told you, there are many", he asserted.

He also urged his forces, leaders and people to stay steadfast in their resolve in order to win. "The most important thing for winning a war is determination: Determination, determination, determination. The determination of the leaders, the determination of the commanders, and the determination of the people. We are determined to win, and we will achieve these goals", Netanyahu emphasised.

Netanyahu says Israel has emerged stronger than ever

Asserting that Israel has emerged as a formidable power after the shock of October 7, the Israeli Prime Minister, who has constantly come under attack from his people and opposition demanding a state commission of enquiry, said that Israel has emerged stronger than ever.

"I ask you to simply ignore the 'channels of gloom.' We are achieving historical milestones. With God's help, we have reached a point where, after October 7, when we were on the brink of an abyss, we are now a formidable power, almost a global one, fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with our friend, the global superpower", he said, touting his country's strong alliance with the United States.

"This is already a massive achievement in the face of all the threats coming our way. What other country has these capabilities? They are all under attack. Who else has these strengths of ours – the alliances, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Air Force, and a strong nation? So, stay strong," the Israeli leader appealed.

The Premier also tried to assure the population that has come under attack and suffered losses, with thousands of insurance claims piling up, that they will receive the state's help in coping with it.

"I want to tell you: We will also help you. Regarding everything related to compensation, I have instructed that the framework be presented to you and that it be expanded. We will help the North, and we will help everyone in need, just as we did previously in Operation Rising Lion and during COVID-19", Netanyahu said.

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