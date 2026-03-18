Ali Larijani killed in Israeli strike amid ongoing war as Iran confirms death of national security chief

Dubai:

In a major escalation amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran on Tuesday confirmed the death of national security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli strike. He was 67. Israeli authorities had earlier claimed responsibility for the strike, but Tehran officially acknowledged his death hours later. Larijani, a prominent conservative figure in Iran's political establishment, was widely believed to be playing a central role in running the country after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in recent US and Israeli attacks that triggered a broader regional conflict.

Larijani, who was close to the late ayatollah, had helped lead Iran's retaliatory campaign in the war. "After a lifetime of struggle for the advancement of Iran and of the Islamic Revolution, he ultimately attained his long-held aspiration, answered the divine call, and honourably achieved the sweet grace of martyrdom in the trench of service," Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced.

Key role in Iran's strategic and nuclear affairs

Before his death, Larijani had been tasked with advising the leadership on nuclear negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump. He had even travelled to Oman shortly before the outbreak of war to engage with mediators, indicating his importance in backchannel diplomacy.

Despite not being eligible to become Supreme Leader due to not being a Shiite cleric, Larijani was expected to remain a key power centre. Many observers believed he was effectively managing state affairs as Iran's leadership operated under intense pressure and security threats. Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that Larijani's son, Morteza Larijani, was also killed in the same strike.

Known for hardline stance and strong warnings

Just days before his death, Larijani had responded sharply to a warning from Trump regarding potential attacks if Iran disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, he wrote, "The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn't fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself."

Over the years, Larijani had developed a reputation for taking hardline positions, particularly on national security and foreign policy.

A powerful political legacy

Born into one of Iran's most prominent political families, often compared to the Kennedys in the United States, Larijani held several key positions throughout his career. His brother Sadeq Larijani served as the head of Iran's judiciary, while another brother, Mohammad Javad Larijani, played a major advisory role in foreign affairs.

Larijani himself served as Iran's culture minister in the 1990s, where he enforced stricter censorship policies. He later became Speaker of Parliament from 2008 to 2020 and most recently headed the Supreme National Security Council. In addition to politics, he was also an author who wrote extensively on philosophy, including works on German thinker Immanuel Kant.

Iran threatens strong retaliation after Larijani killing

Iran's Army Chief Amir Hatami issued a stern warning, vowing a "decisive and regrettable" response to the killing of national security chief. "Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Hatami said in an official statement, AFP reported. Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had already launched missile strikes targeting central Israel. In its statement, the force described the attack as retaliation "in revenge for the blood of martyr Ali Larijani and his companions."

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