Sarke Chunar row: Lyricist Raqueeb Alam speaks out, says Hindi lyrics were 'word by word' translation

New Delhi:

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is the talk of the town. Celebs and several social media users pointed out that the Hindi version of the song from KD: The Devil is 'vulgar' and 'inappropriate'. After the controversy, the song was taken down from YouTube. As the uproar over the lyrics continued, all the fingers were pointed at lyricist Raqueeb Alam, responsible for the Hindi translation of the original Kannada track. He has now taken to social media to address the issue.

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke lyricist speaks out

Raqueeb Alam, credited for the lyrics of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, took to Instagram and clarified the matter. He also apologised for hurting sentiments. He penned, "Mere gaane “Sarke Sarke” ke lyrics ko lekar jo bhi vivaad samne aaya hai, main uspar apni taraf se kuch kehna chahta hoon. Sabse pehle, main yeh spasht karna zaroori samajhta hoon ki is gaane ke har ek shabd film ke director dwara likhe gaye original Kannada lyrics ka hi anuvaad (translation) hai. In lyrics mein mera ek bhi mool shabd shamil nahi hai — maine sirf word by word original lyrics ko translate kiya hai."

"Phir bhi, agar is gaane ke shabdon se kisi bhi vyakti ki bhavnaon ko thes pahunchi hai, to main iske liye dil se khed vyakt karta hoon. Mera uddeshya kabhi bhi kisi ko hurt karna nahi raha hai. Aap sabka pyaar aur samarthan mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Dhanyavaad," he concluded.

How did the internet react?

While some social media users agreed with his statement, others questioned him. Comments such as "Translate karte waqt nahi pata chala song sunne Layak hain ya nahi?", "In that case you could've withdrawn yourself from the project.. you got paid for it so paap ka hissa bhi lena pdega", "Translate karte ho toh Lyricist mein naam kyun aata hai? Translator mein naa aana chahiye tumhara", were filled on his post.

Previously, actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik have called out the lyrics of the song. Backed by KVN Productions, KD: The Devil also stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta.

Also read: Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from KD The Devil taken down after uproar over 'vulgar' lyrics