Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from KD The Devil taken down after uproar over 'vulgar' lyrics

New Delhi:

Nora Fatehi-starring song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from KD: The Devil has been taken down from YouTube following a strong backlash over its lyrics, which many on social media described as “vulgar.” The track, also featuring Sanjay Dutt, had only recently been released online but quickly drew attention and criticism across platforms.

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke removed from YouTube

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is the title of the Hindi version of the track, titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse. It was posted on Anand Audio's YouTube platform. After the controversy, the song could not be found on the platform. However, the teaser of the Hindi version of the track continues to be on YouTube.

The controversy over the lyrics written by Raqueeb Alam escalated after the song began circulating widely, with several users calling out its lyrics as well as picturisation. What started as online criticism soon spilled into a larger debate around content standards in commercial music. Not just the internet, but several celebs called out the song and its lyrics.

Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik call out Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke lyrics

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row, calling the song a “new low” and accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of “vulgarity.” Speaking to the media outside Parliament, she also pushed for stricter regulation. “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any shame...,” Ranaut said, as per ANI.

She added, “There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity...I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood."

Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to the track, sharing his views on X. He said he had to replay the clip to make sure he heard it correctly, adding that commercial songwriting had hit a “new low.” “This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low...,” he wrote.

(Image Source : X/ARMAAN MALIK)Armaan Malik's X post on Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

Meanwhile, the matter has also reached a legal forum. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint seeking urgent action against Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, which has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The complaint alleges that the song, released on YouTube and widely shared on social media, contains “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions.” It further claims that the picturisation and dance sequences are provocative and promote vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

Backed by KVN Productions, KD: The Devil also stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta.

Also read: Armaan Malik reacts to Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar' lyrics, says 'commercial songwriting hit a new low'