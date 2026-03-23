Interbiharboard.com BSEB 12th result 2026 (out) Live: 85.19% students pass; Aditi Kumari tops in Commerce

Patna:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 exam result 2026 has been announced at interbiharboard.com. results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can check BSEB inter 12th exam result on the official websites - interbiharboard.com. results.biharboardonline.com, once announced.

To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

The minimum passing marks for BSEB 10th and 12th is 30 per cent marks theory exam and 40 per cent marks in practical exam.

For details on BSEB Class 12 results 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.