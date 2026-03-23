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  4. Interbiharboard.com BSEB 12th result 2026 (out) Live: 85.19% students pass; Aditi Kumari tops in Commerce
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Interbiharboard.com BSEB 12th result 2026 (out) Live: 85.19% students pass; Aditi Kumari tops in Commerce

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEB 12th result 2026 Live: Bihar Board 12th result 2026 has been announced. The students can check Class 12 result at interbiharboard.com. results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check official websites, result links.

BSEB 12th result 2026 out.
BSEB 12th result 2026 out. Image Source : Screengrab/ YouTube
Patna:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 exam result 2026 has been announced at interbiharboard.com. results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can check BSEB inter 12th exam result on the official websites - interbiharboard.com. results.biharboardonline.com, once announced. 

To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com  
  • Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
  • BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.       

The minimum passing marks for BSEB 10th and 12th is 30 per cent marks theory exam and 40 per cent marks in practical exam. 

For details on BSEB Class 12 results 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.  

Live updates :BSEB 12th result 2026 at interbiharboard.com Live Updates

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  • 2:16 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB Inter Result 2026: Pass percentage dips

    The Bihar Board inter, Class 12 pass percentage has ben dipped this year. A total of 85.19 per cent students cleared the Bihar Board Class 12 exam successfully this year, in comparison to 86.50 per cent last year. 

    2026 - 85.19% 

    2025 - 86-50% 

    2024 - 87-21% 

    2023 - 83-73% 

    2022 - 80-15% 

    2021 - 78-04% 

    2020 - 80-59% 

    2019 - 79-76%  

  • 2:06 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB Inter merit list 2026: Meet Science, Arts, Commerce toppers

    Science 

    Aditya Prakash Aman - 481 marks 

    Arts 

    Nishu Kumari - 479 marks 

    Commerce 

    Aditi Kumari - 480 marks. 

  • 1:56 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result 2026: 85.19% students pass

    A total of 85.19 per cent students cleared the BSEB inter exam 2026. 

  • 1:55 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Aditya Prakash Aman is the topper

    Aditya Prakash Aman from Science Science stream has topped the Bihar Board BSEB inter exam with 481 marks. 

     

  • 1:50 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    19 female students in merit list

    A total of 26 students are in the BSEB inter merit list 2026, out of which 19 students are female. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result 2026 out

    BSEB inter result 2026 has been declared. A total of 85.19 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. 

  • 1:41 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 12th result 2026 shortly

    BSEB 12th result 2026 will be announced shortly. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 1:37 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 12th result 2026: Where to check?

    BSEB 12th result 2026 will be available on the websites - interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 1:35 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result 2026: Press conference to begin shortly

    BSEB inter result 2026 press conference will begin shortly. The students can check BSEB 12th result on the official websites -  interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

     

  • 1:28 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB Bihar Board inter Class 12 result websites

    BSEB Bihar Board inter Class 12 result websites are -  interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 1:25 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result apps

    BSEB inter 12th result 2026 will be available on the Apps. The candidates need to download result apps from the Google Playstore and enter login credentials to get and download inter, Class 12 exam scorecard PDF.

  • 1:17 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB inter marksheet PDF

    The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.  

  • 1:17 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB inter marksheet PDF

    The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.  

  • 1:14 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter toppers list

    BSEB inter toppers list will be available shortly at interbiharboard.com. The students can check and download BSEB inter 12th merit list on the official website - interbiharboard.com. 

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter scorecard login credentials

    BSEB inter scorecard login credentials are - application number, date of birth. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    

  • 1:09 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board inter result alternative websites

    Bihar Board inter result alternative websites are indiaresults.com. The students can check BSEB inter 12th result on indiaresults.com using login credentials - application number, date of birth. 

  • 1:06 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result links

    BSEB inter result links are - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    

  • 1:00 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 12th result official websites

    BSEB 12th result official websites are -  interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 12:56 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check Bihar Board 12th results

    Bihar Board BSEB inter Class 12 result links are - interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 12:54 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will BSEB inter 12th result 2026 be out?

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026 will be announced today, March 23. The BSEB inter result is scheduled to be declared at 1:30 pm. The students can check BSEB 12th result 2026 on the official portals - interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.  

  • 12:49 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF

    Visit the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com  
    Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
    Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
    BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
    Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.        

  • 12:49 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 12th result official websites

    BSEB 12th result official websites are - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.     

  • 12:48 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result time

    BSEB inter result 2026 time is 1:30 PM. The students who had appeared for the BSEB inter, Class 12 exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.   

  • 12:47 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result websites

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) inter Class 12 exam result websites are - interbiharboard.com. results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 12:46 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 12th result soon at interbiharboard.com

    BSEB 12th result will be announced soon on the official websites - interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.  

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