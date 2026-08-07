Jharkhand JCECEB Polytechnic result 2026 OUT at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; check counselling schedule

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has announced the Polytechnic exam result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for JCECEB Polytechnic exam can check and download scorecard on the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The JCECEB Polytechnic exam was held on July 12, 2026.

How to download JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

The candidates can check and download JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard on the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. To download JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official portal - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in and click on JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard will be available for download on the screen, save JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard PDF and take a print out.

JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in: Steps to download

Visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in Click on JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JCECEB Polytechnic scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.

How to download JCECEB Polytechnic rank card PDF at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in



JCECEB Polytechnic rank card is available for download at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. To download JCECEB Polytechnic rank card, candidates need to visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in and click on JCECEB Polytechnic rank card PDF link. JCECEB Polytechnic rank card PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JCECEB Polytechnic rank card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JCECEB Polytechnic rank card PDF at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in: Steps to download

Visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in Click on JCECEB Polytechnic rank card PDF link JCECEB Polytechnic rank card PDF will appear on the screen for download Save JCECEB Polytechnic rank card PDF and take a print out.

JCECEB Polytechnic counselling is set to begin today, August 7. The candidates can check and download JCECEB Polytechnic counselling schedule on the official portal - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

For details on JCECEB Polytechnic result, counselling, please visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

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