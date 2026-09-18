UGC NET re-exam result 2026 OUT for English, Commerce, Sociology; know how to download scorecard PDF

The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June re-exam result 2026 has been announced for English, Commerce, and Sociology. The UGC NET re-exam was held on September 9 and 10, 2026. The UGC NET June re-exam scorecard is available for download on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. A total of 23,154 candidates got qualified for PhD, 11,610 for the post of Assistant Professor, JRF - 824 candidates.

How to download UGC NET June re-exam scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET re-exam scorecard. To download UGC NET re-exam scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UGC NET re-exam scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET June re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UGC NET re-exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET June re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UGC NET re-exam final answer key 2026

The candidates can check and download UGC NET re-exam final answer key PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET re-exam final answer key PDF link. UGC NET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UGC NET re-exam final answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to download UGC NET re-exam merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET re-exam merit list PDF -

Visit the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on subject-wise re-exam merit list PDF link

UGC NET subject-wise re-exam toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET subject-wise re-exam merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Earlier, UGC NET June result 2026 for 84 subjects was earlier announced on August 28. The UGC NET June scorecard is available for download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December exam date 2026

UGC NET is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 19, the buffer date is from December 20 to 21, 2026. The admit card is likely to be out three to four days before the exam, by December 10. The candidates can check and download UGC NET hall ticket on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For details on UGC NET June re-exam result 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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