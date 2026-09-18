AIAPGET result 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget; meet the toppers, check cut off percentile

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download AIAPGET scorecard PDF on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. AIAPGET was held on August 22 and re-exam conducted on September 1.

AIAPGET result 2026: Meet the toppers

A candidate name Vinod has topped in Ayurveda course with 99.997 percentile, Ayyamolia Akshya secured rank one in Homeopathy with 99.99 percentile, Annaimary A was in top of the merit list in Siddha course with 99.86 percentile, Abdul Moghni bagged top position in Unani course with 99.96 percentile.

How to download AIAPGET scorecard at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

The candidates can check and download AIAPGET scorecard on the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. To download AIAPGET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and click on AIAPGET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AIAPGET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIAPGET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget Click on AIAPGET scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials AIAPGET scorecard will be available for download Save AIAPGET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIAPGET cut off percentile

For the 50th percentile in Ayurveda course, the marks varied between 115 to 390, 40th percentile - 97 to 114 marks, 45th percentile - 108 to 113.

For the 50th percentile in Homeopathy, the marks varied between 136 to 417 marks, 40th percentile - 119 to 135, 45th percentile - 134 marks.

How to download AIAPGET final answer key 2026

The candidates can check and download AIAPGET final answer key on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. To download AIAPGET final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and click on AIAPGET final answer key PDF link. AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

Click on AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF link

AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on AIAPGET result 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

Also Read:

UGC NET re-exam result 2026 OUT for English, Commerce, Sociology; know how to download scorecard PDF