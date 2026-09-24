NEET PG merit list 2026 OUT at nbe.edu.in; meet the toppers and their scores

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2026) merit list has been released, the candidates can check and download NEET PG toppers list on the official website - nbe.edu.in. The topper (AIR 1) has secured 641 marks, AIR 2 obtained 633 marks, AIR 3 - 626 marks. NEET PG result has been declared, the scorecard is now available on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Rankers List 2026

AIR 1 - 641 marks AIR 2 - 633 marks AIR 3 - 626 marks AIR 4, 5, 6, 7 - 625 marks AIR 8 - 621 marks AIR 9, 10 - 620 marks.

How to download NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF link

NEET PG toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen.

Save NEET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download NEET PG scorecard 2026

NEET PG result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download NEET PG scorecard on the official website - nbe.edu.in. To download NEET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG scorecard PDF link. Now, enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

NEET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NEET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download NEET PG answer key 2026 at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG answer key 2026 will be released on October 1. The candidates can check and download NEET PG answer key on the official website - nbe.edu.in. To download NEET PG answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG answer key PDF link. NEET PG answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG answer key PDF link

NEET PG answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET PG answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on NEET PG result 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

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