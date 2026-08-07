Will schools in Delhi-NCR be closed today due to heavy rain?

New Delhi:

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are reeling under heavy rain on Friday, August 7 as roads have turned into rivers and traffic has come to a standstill in the key areas. IMD has issued orange to yellow alerts across the national capital with heavy rains likely to continue on Saturday, August 8. The heavy rains and waterlogging have raised concerns among students and parents whether schools will remain open or close on Saturday, August 8.

Though there is no official notifications on schools closure yet from DoE, Delhi or respective district administrations from NCR areas - Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, the students and parents are advised to check the official notifications issued by administrations and can contact schools on the same.

Meanwhile, schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed till August 12 due to the Kanwar Yatra. However, schools in Delhi-NCR area are likely to be closed tomorrow as it's a second Saturday.

School holiday in Ghaziabad due to Kanwar Yatra

Schools in Ghaziabad will be closed from August 4 to 12 due to annual Kanwar Yatra The District Inspector of the Schools earlier issued suspension of classes notice for standard 1 to 12 which will be remain effective till August 12.

"In compliance with the directions issued by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and with the safety of students in mind, all schools (from Nursery/Class 1 to Class 12) operating under the Basic Education Board, Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE, other affiliated boards, and Madrasa Board shall remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026," the District Inspector of the Schools said in a statement.

"Similarly, all colleges, universities, and technical institutions operating in the district (government and private) shall also remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026. However, pre-scheduled examinations for any course or subject will continue as planned. Strict compliance with this order shall be ensured," the order added.

School holidays in August, check list

All schools and colleges will be closed on August 15 for Independence Day as it's a national holiday. Schools and educational institutions will have their holiday on August 25 and 28 for Milad-un-Nabi and Raksha Bandhan respectively.

The schools are likely to be closed on five Sundays - August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and on second and fourth Saturdays - August 8 and 22 respectively.

Independence Day - August 15, 2026

Schools, colleges and offices will remain closed on August 15 due to Independence Day. This day celebrates India’s freedom from British rule in 1947 and the occasion is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic events in schools, and government declarations. Meanwhile, government schools in Himachal to remain open on August 15 to mark independence day with dignity and patriotic fervour. As per the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, all Deputy Directors of School Education and Principals of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) need to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Jhulan Purnima (August 23 to 27)

Schools will be closed on Jhulan Purnima as it is mainly observed in West Bengal and Odisha, celebrating the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Raksha Bandhan - August 28

Classes will remain suspended for Raksha Bandhan on August 28 in several parts of India. Notably, this festival celebrates the beautiful relationship between siblings and it is observed mainly in north Indian states, including Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

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Ghaziabad schools to remain shut from August 4 to 12 amid Kanwar Yatra traffic restrictions