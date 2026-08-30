Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) result 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/icar; how to download

ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) result 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/icar; how to download

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. Know how to download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard and merit list PDF.

Check ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/icar.
Check ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/icar. Image Source : PTI

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 entrance exam result 2026 has been declared. The candidates can check and download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard PDF on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF PhD exam was held on July 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

How to download  ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard at exams.nta.nic.in/icar

The candidates can check and download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard on the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. To download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard, candidates need to visit the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/icar and click on ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website -  exams.nta.nic.in/icar 
  • Click on ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) result 2026 link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) final answer key PDF 

The candidates can download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) final answer key on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. To download  ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar and click on final answer key PDF link. ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) final answer key PDF and take a print out. 

  1. Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar 
  2. Click on ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) final answer key PDF link 
  3. ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  4. Save ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) final answer key PDF and take a print out. 

How to download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) merit list PDF 

ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) merit list PDF will be available for download on the website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. To download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/icar and click on ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) toppers list PDF link. ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) toppers list PDF will be available for download, save ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) merit list PDF and take a print out. 

For details on ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE (PhD) result 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. 

Also Read: 

UGC NET result 2026: Direct link, login credentials to download scorecard PDF  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Icar Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Education

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\