Raids at Bengaluru 5-star hotels reveal glaring violations: Rotten vegetables, meat, expired milk and more

Bengaluru:

Expired milk, rotten meat and vegetables showing fungal growth were among the food safety violations uncovered during inspections at some of Bengaluru’s most high-end hotels and resorts, including Taj Yeshwantpur and Shangri-La Bengaluru.

The sweeping inspection drive by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department found multiple alleged violations at several premium hospitality establishments, prompting authorities to initiate legal proceedings against food business operators found flouting safety and hygiene norms.

Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader said the inspections were aimed at ensuring that even luxury hotels and high-end establishments strictly comply with food safety regulations.

Rotten vegetables, meat found

As part of the drive, 30 teams of Food Safety Officers inspected 26 three-star and five-star hotels across Bengaluru Urban district. The inspections covered all Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones and focused on compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

Officials collected 35 food samples for laboratory testing, including chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, milk, spices, tea powder, cheese, tomato sauce and lemon juice. The samples have been sent for detailed analysis, and further action will be taken based on the laboratory findings.

The inspections uncovered several alleged violations, including unhygienic kitchen and storage areas, expired food products, fungal growth on vegetables, improper food handling, misbranded products and violations of FSSAI labelling requirements. Officials also found instances where vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were not stored separately as required.

Following the inspections, Food Safety officials issued notices to the concerned food business operators. Legal proceedings will be initiated against establishments where violations are confirmed.

Authorities also seized and destroyed significant quantities of food products that were found to be expired or unsafe for consumption.

The Lalit, Shangri-La among 5-star hotels raided

At The Lalit Ashok (Annex South), officials seized and destroyed 76 kg of meat, 200 kg of vegetables and 32 litres of expired milk.

At Shangri-La Bengaluru, 15 kg of meat were seized, while Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru had 19 kg of meat confiscated.

At Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield, officials destroyed 3 kg of expired bakery products.

At Taj Yeshwantpur, authorities seized 72 kg of meat and fish.

The largest recovery was reported at Radisson Blu (The Atria), where officials seized and destroyed 105 kg of expired food products. The stock included 50 kg of chicken, 25 kg of meat, 23 kg of fish and 7 kg of vegetables.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has directed all food business operators to strictly follow food safety laws and maintain prescribed hygiene standards. Authorities warned that stringent legal action would be taken against establishments where violations are established.

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