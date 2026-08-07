CBSE 12th Compartment result 2026 soon; know how to download scorecard via Digilocker

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam result 2026 will be announced soon. The students can check and download CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, once released. Apart from the official websites, students can check and download CBSE Class 12 Compartment scorecard via Digilocker. CBSE 12th Compartment exam was held on July 28.

CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard via Digilocker: Know how to download

CBSE Class 12 Compartment scorecard PDF will be available for download via Digilocker. To download CBSE Class 12 supplementary scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Download Digilocker app from Google playstore

Students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number

Confirm your mobile number through OTP

Now, login with your mobile number, email ID and password

Locate your CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF

Take a print out.

How to download CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard 2026 via UMANG App

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard PDF. To download, candidates need to click CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard link at results.cbse.nic.in. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in Click on CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download Save CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 12th supplementary exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Also Read:

HBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in; 60.42% pass Class 10, 42.55% in 12th