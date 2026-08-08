Toxic trailer release time announced with fiery poster; here's when Yash's film trailer will drop

New Delhi:

The wait is over for fans of Kannada superstar Yash, as the makers of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have announced the release time of the much-anticipated trailer. On Saturday, Yash took to Instagram and shared a high-octane poster from the film, revealing the trailer release time.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. It features an ensemble star cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. In the film, Yash is playing a dual role of Raya and Ticket.

Toxic trailer release time announced with fiery poster

As per the details shared, the trailer will be released at 7:01 pm on August 8, 2026, at a grand event. The new poster features a high-octane, action-heavy world for Toxic. Yash is seen walking towards the camera as a massive explosion and fire immerse the background, with burning debris and wires creating a chaotic atmosphere.

He captioned the post as "DETONATING. 7:01 PM | TODAY (sic).” Take a look below:

It is worth noting that the Toxic trailer launch event scheduled for August 8 will be hosted by Danish Sait. The makers confirmed the news with a poster that read, "Some fairy tales are narrated by voices. This one is hosted by a sensation. Catch @danishsait live at the #ToxicTrailer Launch on 08.08.2026."

What is the plot of Toxic?

As per details available on IMDb, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups is set in the coastal paradise of Goa and follows a powerful drug cartel that rules the city in a bygone era, built on a world of bloodshed, fear and betrayal.

More about Toxic movie

Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa. The Kannada action thriller is produced under KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

For the unversed, Toxic was initially scheduled to release on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, the film was later postponed to June 4 before being rescheduled for August 26, 2026.

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Toxic trailer release date announced; Yash begins countdown with new poster