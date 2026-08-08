Seven killed, 11 injured after passenger bus skids off road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Shimla:

Seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a passenger bus met with a fatal accident near Chaluj Mor on the Tissa-Bairagarh road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning.

According to preliminary information, the bus was travelling from Bairagarh towards Chamba district when it met with the accident near Chaluj Mor. Around 15 to 20 people were reportedly travelling on the bus at the time of the incident.

Among the seven deceased are four men and three women. The bus driver and conductor are also reported to be among those killed in the accident. The exact circumstances that led to the crash are not yet known.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Tissa for treatment. Following information about the accident, local residents and police personnel reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Additional SHO of Tissa police station, Anubhav Sharma, confirmed the incident.

Three killed in car accident in Jalandhar

Earlier in the day, three people were killed after the Swift car they were travelling in crashed into a parked loaded Canter truck on the Jalandhar-Maksudan Bypass highway early Saturday morning.

According to SHO Division 1 SI Rakesh Kumar, police received information about the accident at around 6.30 am. The car, carrying three occupants, reportedly rammed into the rear of the truck at high speed. The impact severely damaged the vehicle and all three occupants died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital for further procedures. Police said the car's registration details trace back to the Lamme village area, and efforts are underway to contact people there to identify the deceased. The owner of the car has not yet been identified.

The Canter truck, marked 'KTC' and registered in Haryana, was parked on the road when the collision occurred. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Police are attempting to contact the transport company to gather further details.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

Reported by Subhash Mahajan

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