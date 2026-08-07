HBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in; 60.42% pass Class 10, 42.55% in 12th

Bhiwani:

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the result for Class 10 and 12 compartment examinations. The students who had appeared for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations can check the result on the official website - bseh.org.in. The overall pass percentage in the secondary supplementary exam was 60.42 per cent, while 42.55 per cent in the senior secondary supplementary exam.

How to download BSEH 10th and 12th compartment scorecard PDF at bseh.org.in

The students can check and download HBSE 10th and 12th supplementary scorecard PDF on the official portal - bseh.org.in. To download HBSE 10th and 12th supplementary scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in and click on Class 10 and 12 supplementary scorecard PDF. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEH 10th and 12th supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save HBSE 10th and 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Click on HBSE 10th and 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEH 10th and 12th compartment scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEH 10th and 12th compartment scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEH 10th and 12th supplementary scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download BSEH 10th and 12th compartment scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSEH 10th and 12th compartment scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download BSEH Class 10 and 12 supplementary scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and then enter their respective 10th and 12th roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSEH 10th and 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Download Digilocker app from Google playstore

Students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number

Confirm your mobile number through OTP

Now, login with your mobile number, email ID and password

Locate your BSEH 10th and 12th supplementary scorecard PDF

Take a print out.

For details on BSEH 10th and 12th supplementary exam result 2026, please visit the official website - bseh.org.in.

Also Read:

CBSE 12th Compartment result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in soon; know how to download scorecard PDF