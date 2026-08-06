Bihar DElEd result 2026 OUT at bsebdeled.com; 1.65 lakh qualify, know how to download scorecard PDF

Patna:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download BSEB DElEd scorecard on the official website - bsebdeled.com. Over 1.65 lakh (1,65,609) candidates got qualified in BSEB DElEd exam 2026, the overall pass percentage touched 73.99 per cent. The DElEd Joint Entrance Exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from June 8 to 22, 2026.

How to download BSEB DElEd scorecard at bsebdeled.com

The candidates can check and download BSEB DElEd scorecard on the official website - bsebdeled.com. To download BSEB DElEd scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - bsebdeled.com and click on BSEB DElEd scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB DElEd scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save BSEB DElEd scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - bsebdeled.com Click on BSEB DElEd scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials BSEB DElEd scorecard will appear on the screen for download Save BSEB DElEd scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB DElEd scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

How to download BSEB DElEd cut off PDF at bsebdeled.com



The candidates can check and download BSEB DElEd cut off PDF on the official website - bsebdeled.com. To download BSEB DElEd cut off PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - bsebdeled.com and click on BSEB DElEd cut off PDF link. BSEB DElEd cut off PDF will be available for download on the screen, save BSEB DElEd cut off PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - bsebdeled.com

Click on BSEB DElEd cut off PDF link

BSEB DElEd cut off PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB DElEd cut off PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB DElEd qualifying marks

The qualifying marks in BSEB DElEd exam is 35 per cent, while 30 per cent for reserved category candidates.

For details on BSEB DElEd result, please visit the official website - bsebdeled.com.

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