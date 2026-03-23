Two more Indian LPG ships, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, set to cross Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia war

New Delhi:

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, are preparing to navigate the highly sensitive Strait of Hormuz amid rising instability in West Asia. As per the information, both ships are sailing from the Persian Gulf towards India and are currently en route to the Larak Qeshm Channel. After crossing the Strait, the vessels are expected to proceed to Indian ports with their LPG consignments.

It is to be noted that maritime movement in the region had been severely disrupted since the conflict began on February 28, leaving hundreds of vessels stranded between Iran and Oman. Following India's diplomatic outreach, two Indian ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, managed to safely cross the route and reach Gujarat last week.

India steps up global engagement amid supply concerns

Earlier on March 20, the government said India has intensified engagement with international partners to protect its energy security and ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf. With trade and logistics under strain, the Centre announced a relief package worth Rs 497 crore to support exporters impacted by the ongoing crisis. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It has been a testing time for not just us, but for the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts." He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders have been in active communication with countries such as Kuwait.

Global coalition condemns Iran's actions in Hormuz

More than 20 countries have issued a strong joint statement criticising what they called the "de facto closure" of the Strait of Hormuz. The nations, including the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Australia and several European states, denounced Iran's attacks on commercial vessels and strikes on oil and gas infrastructure. "We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces," the statement added.

ALSO READ: Nanda Devi tanker arrives at Gujarat's Vadinar Port with 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG after Shivalik