India importing energy from 41 countries, holds 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserve: PM Modi
India importing energy from 41 countries, holds 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserve: PM Modi
India importing energy from 41 countries, holds 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserve: PM Modi
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Closure of Hormuz not acceptable, government alert, Indians safe: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes
-
Two more Indian LPG ships, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, set to cross Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia war
-
Interbiharboard.com BSEB 12th result 2026 (out) Live: 85.19% students pass; check result link
-
Both pilots killed as Air Canada flight, emergency vehicle collide at New York's LaGuardia airport
Advertisement
Advertisement