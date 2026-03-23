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India importing energy from 41 countries, holds 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserve: PM Modi

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

India importing energy from 41 countries, holds 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserve: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

India importing energy from 41 countries, holds 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserve: PM Modi

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