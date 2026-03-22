Woman killed, seven injured as ropeway trolley crashes near Khallari Mata temple in Chhattisgarh

Raipur:

A woman was killed, and seven others were injured after a ropeway trolley crashed while descending from a hilltop temple in Mahasamund district on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place shortly after 10 am when the trolley's cable snapped as it was coming down to the base, carrying eight passengers, a district official said.

The victims had visited the hilltop Khallari Mata Temple in Khallari village of the Bagbahra area to offer prayers during the ongoing Navratri festival.

A 28-year-old woman, identified as Ayushi Satkar from Raipur, died in the incident, while the seven injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.