OnePlus 13T set to launch with 6,200mAh battery, resembles iPhone 16: What to expect?

Following the successful launch of OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, the leading Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to introduce another smartphone in its flagship lineup. The upcoming device, which is expected to be named either OnePlus 13T or OnePlus 13 Mini, is rumored to launch in April this year (timeline unspecified).

Huge battery and fast charging

As per Digital Chat Station (DCS)- a Chinese tipster, the upcoming smartphone will be backed by a 6,200mAh battery, offering impressive longevity. The device will further support 80W fast charging for quick power-ups.

Display with a high refresh rate

The OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and immersive experience. Unlike the 6.82-inch display of the OnePlus 13, this model will be slightly more compact. It is also rumored to include an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

An Apple iPhone 16 look-alike: Design and dual camera setup

Many claims that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone’s look seems to be inspired by the iPhone 16. The dual-camera setup, on the other hand, is expected to be placed vertically aligned, giving a similarity to that of Apple's upcoming flagship.

Powerful camera with Optical Zoom and OIS

The device will feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for crisp and stable photos. Another 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom for high-quality close-ups.

On the front, it will have a 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls

OxygenOS based on Android 15

The OnePlus 13T is expected to run on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 15, providing a smooth and feature-packed software experience.

OnePlus Nord 5: Under making!

Apart from the OnePlus 13T, it is further reported that the company is working on launching the OnePlus Nord 5 in the coming months. Details about the Nord 5 are still scarce, but it is expected to bring premium features at a mid-range price.

