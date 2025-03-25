Google Maps Timeline data deleted? Here’s how to restore it If you rely on Google Maps Timeline for travel history, then here is the right time to double-check your backup settings before it’s too late. Many users have reported that their Timeline data is deleted and we bring to you smart ways to restore it on your device.

Many Google Maps users were reportedly shocked about their Timeline data missing recently. Google, the leading tech giant has now confirmed that a technical glitch caused the deletion of location history for some users.

In a statement to Mashable, the company acknowledged the issue, saying, We briefly experienced a technical issue that caused the deletion of Timeline data for some people."

But is there a way to recover your lost data? The answer depends on whether you had backups enabled.

Why did Google Maps delete your timeline data?

Google has not disclosed the exact cause of the issue or how many users were affected. However, it appears to be related to recent privacy updates in Maps that automatically delete timeline data unless manually adjusted.

Google encourages users to enable cloud backups, but since it’s off by default, many users lost their history permanently.

How to restore your Google Maps timeline data

If you had backups enabled, you can easily restore your data by following these steps:

Update Google Maps to the latest version. Open the Google Maps app on your phone. Tap your profile icon (top-right corner). Select "Your Timeline." If you see a cloud icon, tap it and restore your backup.

Unfortunately, if backups are not enabled, there is no way to recover the lost data.

Prevent future data loss: Enable Google Maps backups

To make sure your Timeline data stays safe in the future:

Open Google Maps on Android or iOS.

Tap your profile icon and go to ‘Your Timeline’.

Check if the cloud backup icon is enabled.

If not, tap Backup to start saving your data.

Google stores an encrypted copy of your Timeline data, which automatically backs up when your device is charging and connected to Wi-Fi.

Privacy changes and Google’s growing control over User Data

Google Maps has undergone several privacy updates, including the ability to auto-delete location history if not manually adjusted. While these changes aim to enhance user privacy, they also mean that your data could be erased without warning.

This latest issue highlights how dependent users are on Google’s cloud services—and how quickly data can disappear if not backed up properly.

ALSO READ: No more spam calls! TRAI takes faster action and stricter rules for telemarketers

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 25, 2025: Free skins, bundles and more