No more spam calls! TRAI takes faster action and stricter rules for telemarketers With TRAI tightening its grip on spam calls and telemarketers, consumers can expect faster action against nuisance calls and better protection from fraudsters.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has taken a major step to combat the growing troublesome spam calls. The government regulatory body has amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, by introducing stricter measures to protect consumers from Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC).

The new rules, which were announced on February 12 (2025), were confirmed by the Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development in the Lok Sabha.

TRAI’s anti-spam regulations: Key changes

Extended complaint window: Customers now have 7 days to report spam calls and messages, compared to the previous 3-day limit. Faster action against spammers: The response time for telecom operators to take action against unregistered telemarketers has been slashed from 30 days to just 5 days. Stricter rules for taking action: Earlier, action was triggered after 10 complaints in 7 days. Under the new rules, action will be taken after just 5 complaints in 10 days, making it easier to clamp down on spam senders.

New regulations to take effect soon

These updated regulations will become effective 30 days after their publication in the Official Gazette, with some provisions, scheduled to roll out after 60 days. Massive crackdown on spam calls already underway TRAI had earlier directed telecom operators (on August 13, 2024) to disconnect all telecom resources used by unregistered telemarketers (UTMs). The impact of this move has been significant: Spam complaints dropped from 1,89,419 (August 2024) to 1,34,821 (January 2025)

Over 1,150 entities and individuals blacklisted

More than 18.8 lakh telecom resources disconnected

If spam calls have been bothering you, these new regulations promise a more effective way to report and stop them.

