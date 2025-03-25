Poco F7 set to launch on March 27 with Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset and more: Details here If the Poco F7 follows in the footsteps of the F6 5G, users can expect an upgraded design, improved performance, and competitive pricing. With a possible launch in mid-2025, more details should emerge soon.

The upcoming Poco F7 is expected to launch in India between May and June (2025). While Poco has announced the global launch of the F7 Pro and F7 Ultra on March 27 in Singapore, the standard Poco F7 will reportedly be the only variant arriving in India.

Powerful Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset expected

The Poco F7 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, bringing improvements over last year’s Poco F6 5G, which featured the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. This suggests a performance boost for Indian users looking for a flagship-level experience.

Global launch of Poco F7 Pro and Ultra

Poco has confirmed that the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra will launch globally on March 27 at an event in Singapore, starting at 1:30 PM IST. The Pro variant will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Ultra model will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, these two models are unlikely to be released in India.

Poco F7 may arrive as rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

According to previous leaks, the Poco F7 could be a rebranded version of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. If true, Indian customers can expect similar specifications, including a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and a powerful battery setup.

Poco F6 5G: A look back to last year’s model

The Poco F6 5G featured a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It had a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The device had an IP64-rated build, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 90W fast charging support.

In India, the Poco F6 5G was priced at:

Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rs 31,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rs 33,999 for 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

ALSO READ: Jio’s Rs 899 plan offers free Jio Hotstar subscription to watch IPL: Details here

Jio has expanded its portfolio with a new Rs 899 prepaid plan, providing an affordable long-term option for users who want to avoid the hassle of monthly recharges. This plan is ideal for those looking for longer validity at a reasonable price.

ALSO READ: Gmail’s new AI feature will help you find important emails instantly