Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge set to launch in April: Price, specs and what to expect As the official launch is expected next month, we’ll soon find out how the S25 Edge stacks up against its siblings. With its ultra-thin design, premium titanium build, and high-end cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be a unique addition to the S25 lineup.

Samsung, a leading consumer tech brand introduced the Galaxy S25 series in January this year and unveiled three variants- the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. And the company is reportedly gearing up to launch a fourth model under the series- the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset was teased at MWC 2025 and the company has yet to confirm the details, and as per the leaks, this sleek new addition will be packed with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected India price and launch date

The Galaxy S25 Edge is said to launch on April 16 (2025), with sales which is expected to start by early May (2025). Although the official pricing for the device remains unwrap, the leaks further indicate that the 256GB variant could be priced between €1,200 and €1,300 (which is around Rs 1,13,000 – Rs 1,22,500), while the 512GB version may range from €1,300 to €1,400 (around Rs 1,22,500 – Rs 1,31,900).

This positions the S25 Edge above the Galaxy S25+ but slightly below the S25 Ultra in terms of pricing. For reference, the standard Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999, while the S25+ and S25 Ultra begin at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Leaked specs and features

The device will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same powerful chipset which was found in the S25 series.

Software: Samsung’s UI refinements to maximise efficiency.

Thickness: With just 5.84mm, it makes it one of the slimmest flagship phones from the series.

The device weighs under 162 grams- claiming to offer a feather-light feel.

Frame: It has a Titanium build for enhanced durability, scratch resistance, and corrosion protection.

Camera setup

Main shooter: 200MP primary sensor.

Ultra-wide lens: 50MP sensor for expansive shots.

Front shooter: 12MP selfie shooter for top-notch selfies and video calls.

Battery and connectivity

Battery: It is backed by 3,900mAh, which may seem modest, but Samsung’s software enhancements should help with efficiency.

On the connectivity front, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.4v for seamless wireless connections.

