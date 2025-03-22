Gmail’s new AI feature will help you find important emails instantly ‘Most Relevant’ in Gmail makes it easier for users to find important emails quickly. Unlike the traditional serial order of search results, this feature will prioritize the most important emails at the top using AI.

Gmail, one of the Google-aimed email services has become an essential tool for smartphone users, which helps to handle everything for the users- from bank transactions to job updates and school notifications. To upgrade the user experience, the tech giant has introduced a powerful new AI-based feature which makes it easy and faster to find important emails.

What is the new ‘Most Relevant’ feature in Gmail?

Google has started rolling out a new AI-powered feature called ‘Most Relevant’, which has been designed to help the users to quickly locate some important emails. Traditionally, Gmail displayed search results in a serial order, but with this update, Gmail will prioritize the most important emails at the top of search results.

This feature is currently being introduced for Android, iOS, and web users, but for now, it will be available only for personal Gmail accounts. Google is expected to roll it out for business accounts in the future.

AI-powered email search: How does it work?

Unlike the old system, where users had to type a keyword and sift through emails in a chronological list, this new AI-based feature will analyze user behaviour and highlight more relevant emails.

Google explains that the AI will track:

Who sends you emails most frequently

Which contacts do you interact with the most

Your past email searches and interactions

Based on this, Gmail will automatically bring the most relevant emails to the top of search results, saving users time and effort.

New Search Menu with smart filtering

Another major change in Gmail’s search function is the introduction of a new dropdown menu in search results. Instead of showing emails in a simple list, users will now see two options:

Most Recent – Displays emails in the traditional order, with the latest ones first.

Most Relevant – Uses AI to highlight emails that are more important based on user interactions.

Why this update is a game-changer?

With thousands of emails flooding Gmail inboxes daily, searching for important messages has always been a challenge. This AI-driven enhancement makes Gmail smarter, ensuring that users can quickly access the emails that matter most without scrolling through an endless list.

When will you get this feature?

Google has confirmed that the rollout has already begun, and users should start seeing the ‘Most Relevant’ search feature in Gmail soon. If you haven’t received it yet, keep an eye out for the update on Android, iOS, and web platforms.

This is yet another step by Google to integrate AI into everyday tools, making Gmail smarter, faster, and more user-friendly for millions worldwide.

ALSO READ: India’s mobile data usage soars: Average monthly consumption hits 27.5GB

ALSO READ: WhatsApp cracks down on fraud, bans over 99 lakh accounts in India