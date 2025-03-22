WhatsApp cracks down on fraud, bans over 99 lakh accounts in India As online fraud continues to rise, WhatsApp is constantly improving its security measures to protect users. The company urges users to remain cautious, report suspicious accounts, and avoid interacting with unknown or spam messages.

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging app owned by Meta has taken a massive step to combat online fraud in India. The company has set a new record by banning nearly one crore (10 million) Indian accounts in a single month. This action is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to tighten security and prevent misuse of its platform.

Why WhatsApp banned 99 lakh accounts

With millions of active users in India, WhatsApp is one of the most used social media platforms. However, it is also a target for fraudsters and spammers. To curb fake accounts, scams, and spam messages, WhatsApp has been strengthening its security measures.

According to the latest compliance report released by the company, between January 1 and January 30, 2025, over 99 lakh Indian accounts were banned. This marks the largest-ever crackdown by WhatsApp in India.

Automated system detects suspicious accounts

WhatsApp has an advanced automated system that monitors user activity for suspicious behaviour. If an account is found engaging in spam messaging, fraudulent activity, or violating platform policies, the system automatically flags and bans the account.

The compliance report also reveals that out of the 99 lakh banned accounts, around 13.27 lakh accounts were proactively banned—meaning they were blocked before any user complaints were received.

User complaints and manual action

In addition to automated bans, WhatsApp also takes action based on user complaints. In January 2025:

9,474 complaints were filed by users regarding account violations.

Action was taken against 239 accounts, leading to their ban.

WhatsApp will enable users to report and block contacts who engage in harassment, spam, or fraudulent activities. If you receive suspicious messages, you can report the account directly from the chat settings.

This latest crackdown highlights WhatsApp’s commitment to creating a safer digital environment for Indian users.

ALSO READ: Watch IPL 2025 for free on Jio Hotstar with Vodafone Idea’s latest recharge plans

ALSO READ: Jio launches special IPL plan: Get free JioHotstar for 90 days straight with these recharge offers

Jio’s new IPL-centric plans provide an affordable and convenient way for fans to enjoy the upcoming cricket season without spending extra on streaming services.