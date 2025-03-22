India’s mobile data usage soars: Average monthly consumption hits 27.5GB As India moves towards a more connected future, 5G technology is set to dominate the country’s digital landscape, driving faster speeds, lower latency, and higher data consumption.

India has been witnessing a rapid surge in data consumption, which has been fueled by increasing smartphone penetration and the expansion of 5G services. The country’s average monthly data usage per user has reached 27.5GB, marking a significant jump in internet consumption trends.

India’s internet usage continues to grow

With more people gaining access to smartphones, the direct impact is visible in the soaring demand for mobile data. A recent report highlights that India's data consumption has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5 per cent over the past five years. The adoption of 5G technology and fixed wireless services has played a major role in this increase, boosting data usage in both residential and commercial sectors.

5G Data traffic triples in India

According to Nokia’s Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report, monthly 5G data traffic has increased nearly threefold nationwide. The report predicts that by the first quarter of 2026, 5G data consumption will surpass 4G usage. Notably, the highest increase in 5G usage is occurring in B and C category circles, where internet consumption has surged by 3.4 times and 3.2 times, respectively.

Rising interest in 5G connectivity

The introduction of 5G connectivity in metro cities has significantly contributed to this data boom. The MBiT report reveals that 5G now accounts for 43 per cent of total mobile broadband usage in metro areas, compared to just 20 per cent in 2023.

Meanwhile, 4G data consumption is declining, indicating a shift in user preference towards faster 5G networks.

5G Device adoption on the rise

Along with increased 5G usage, the demand for 5G-enabled smartphones is also growing. The number of active 5G devices in India has doubled in 2024, crossing 27.1 crore (271 million). This trend is expected to accelerate further, with projections suggesting that by the end of 2025, nearly 90 per cent of smartphones in India will support 5G networks.

