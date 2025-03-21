Google removes 300 application from Play Store for stealing user data: Check if you installed them The malicious apps could be a health apps, tracking apps, QR scanners and wallpaper apps- and could hide on their smartphone, change their names and run in the background without user interaction.

Google has removed around 300 apps from the Play Store for stealing user data. These apps was reportedly bypassing the Android 13 OS security measures and were secretly collecting personal information. Reports further suggest that these apps were downloaded over 60 million times before being taken down.

Why these Play Store apps were dangerous?

According to cybersecurity researchers at IAS Threat Lab, some of these applications were part of a larger fraud operation known as Vapor.

They not only stole personal details but also tricked users into revealing credit card information through phishing attacks.

Additionally, they generated around 200 million fake ad requests, affecting advertisers and users alike.

How these apps have tricked the users?

These malicious apps disguised themselves as health apps, tracking apps, QR scanners, and wallpaper apps. They could hide on the phone, change their names, and run in the background without user interaction. Some of them even displayed full-screen ads, making them difficult to detect.

What smartphone users should do now?

If you have an Android handset running on Android 13 OS, then you need to update your handset to the latest version. This will help you to protect your data from similar threats.

Users are further advised to check their installed apps and remove any suspicious ones.

Stay safe while downloading apps

To avoid such risks in the future, always download apps from trusted developers, read reviews, and check app permissions before installation. Google's latest action highlights the growing threat of fraudulent apps, making it crucial for users to stay cautious while installing new applications.

