Huawei FreeBuds 6 launched with 36-hour battery life and semi-open design and AI features Huawei's FreeBuds 6 combine cutting-edge AI features, premium audio quality, and a lightweight build, making them a compelling choice for TWS enthusiasts.

Huawei has officially launched the new FreeBuds 6 along with its latest foldable smartphone, the Huawei Pura X, in the Chinese market. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come with a sleek water-drop shape, AI-powered audio enhancements and a semi-open ear design. With dual drivers and intelligent noise cancellation, the FreeBuds 6 promise an immersive listening experience.

The earbuds also support HWA Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless audio certifications, which makes the TWs ideal for audiophiles.

Huawei FreeBuds 6: Price and availability

In the China market, the new Huawei FreeBuds 6 are priced at CNY 999 (which is around Rs. 11,900) in China. They come in three colour variants- Aurora Purple, Starry Sky Black and Sky White.

By the time of writing, the new TWS is available for pre-order on the Huawei China e-store, and they will go on sale starting March 28 (2025).

(Image Source : X)Huawei Free Buds 6

Huawei FreeBuds 6: Features and specifications

Refined design and lighter build

Water-drop shape and semi-open ear design for a comfortable fit.

12 per cent smaller ear stems and 9 per cent lighter than the previous generation.

Each earbud weighs just 4.9 grams and measures 30.6x18.5x24mm.

Dual drivers for premium sound quality

It comes equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and micro-flat tweeters.

Industry’s first semi-open dual-unit TWS earphones.

As mentioned earlier, HWA Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless are certified for superior sound quality.

Developed with the Central Conservatory of Music's tuning team to offer classical and balanced preset EQ modes.

Smart audio optimization and noise cancellation

Ultra-wideband real-time hearing optimization adjusts sound between 50Hz to 2kHz.

Adaptive noise cancellation with up to 95dB noise reduction and 8m/s wind noise cancellation.

Smart Volume Control adapts sound levels based on surrounding noise.

(Image Source : X)Huawei Free Buds 6

AI-powered features and smart controls

Answer or reject calls with a simple nod or shake of the head.

Integrated AI Assistant Celia supports translation in 21 languages.

Star Flash precision tracking for enhanced connectivity.

Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-device connectivity for seamless switching.

Low latency of 90ms for an improved gaming and media experience.

(Image Source : X)Huawei Free Buds 6

Long battery life and smart charging

Each earbud carries a 39.5mAh battery, while the charging case has a 510mAh battery.

Offers up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the case.

Smart Charging feature optimizes battery life by 37 per cent, adapting to user charging habits.

ALSO READ: Infinix Note 50X 5G set to launch in India: Price, features and AI-powered features revealed

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: IP69 protection, 50MP camera and more