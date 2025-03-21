Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Huawei FreeBuds 6 launched with 36-hour battery life and semi-open design and AI features

Huawei FreeBuds 6 launched with 36-hour battery life and semi-open design and AI features

Huawei's FreeBuds 6 combine cutting-edge AI features, premium audio quality, and a lightweight build, making them a compelling choice for TWS enthusiasts.

Huawei Free Buds 6
Huawei Free Buds 6 Image Source : x
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Huawei has officially launched the new FreeBuds 6 along with its latest foldable smartphone, the Huawei Pura X, in the Chinese market. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come with a sleek water-drop shape, AI-powered audio enhancements and a semi-open ear design. With dual drivers and intelligent noise cancellation, the FreeBuds 6 promise an immersive listening experience. 

The earbuds also support HWA Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless audio certifications, which makes the TWs ideal for audiophiles.

Huawei FreeBuds 6: Price and availability

  • In the China market, the new Huawei FreeBuds 6 are priced at CNY 999 (which is around  Rs. 11,900) in China. They come in three colour variants- Aurora Purple, Starry Sky Black and Sky White. 
  • By the time of writing, the new TWS is available for pre-order on the Huawei China e-store, and they will go on sale starting March 28 (2025).

India Tv - huawei freebuds 6
(Image Source : X)Huawei Free Buds 6

Huawei FreeBuds 6: Features and specifications

Refined design and lighter build

  • Water-drop shape and semi-open ear design for a comfortable fit.
  • 12 per cent smaller ear stems and 9 per cent lighter than the previous generation.
  • Each earbud weighs just 4.9 grams and measures 30.6x18.5x24mm.

Dual drivers for premium sound quality

  • It comes equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and micro-flat tweeters.
  • Industry’s first semi-open dual-unit TWS earphones.
  • As mentioned earlier, HWA Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless are certified for superior sound quality.
  • Developed with the Central Conservatory of Music's tuning team to offer classical and balanced preset EQ modes.

Smart audio optimization and noise cancellation

  • Ultra-wideband real-time hearing optimization adjusts sound between 50Hz to 2kHz.
  • Adaptive noise cancellation with up to 95dB noise reduction and 8m/s wind noise cancellation.
  • Smart Volume Control adapts sound levels based on surrounding noise.

India Tv - huawei freebuds 6
(Image Source : X)Huawei Free Buds 6

AI-powered features and smart controls

  • Answer or reject calls with a simple nod or shake of the head.
  • Integrated AI Assistant Celia supports translation in 21 languages.
  • Star Flash precision tracking for enhanced connectivity.
  • Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-device connectivity for seamless switching.
  • Low latency of 90ms for an improved gaming and media experience.

India Tv - huawei freebuds 6
(Image Source : X)Huawei Free Buds 6

Long battery life and smart charging

  • Each earbud carries a 39.5mAh battery, while the charging case has a 510mAh battery.
  • Offers up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the case.
  • Smart Charging feature optimizes battery life by 37 per cent, adapting to user charging habits.

 

ALSO READ: Infinix Note 50X 5G set to launch in India: Price, features and AI-powered features revealed

 

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: IP69 protection, 50MP camera and more

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News Huawei Earbuds
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\