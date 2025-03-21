Huawei FreeBuds 6 launched with 36-hour battery life and semi-open design and AI features

Huawei has officially launched the new FreeBuds 6 along with its latest foldable smartphone, the Huawei Pura X, in the Chinese market. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come with a sleek water-drop shape, AI-powered audio enhancements and a semi-open ear design. With dual drivers and intelligent noise cancellation, the FreeBuds 6 promise an immersive listening experience.
The earbuds also support HWA Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless audio certifications, which makes the TWs ideal for audiophiles.
Huawei FreeBuds 6: Price and availability
- In the China market, the new Huawei FreeBuds 6 are priced at CNY 999 (which is around Rs. 11,900) in China. They come in three colour variants- Aurora Purple, Starry Sky Black and Sky White.
- By the time of writing, the new TWS is available for pre-order on the Huawei China e-store, and they will go on sale starting March 28 (2025).
Huawei FreeBuds 6: Features and specifications
Refined design and lighter build
- Water-drop shape and semi-open ear design for a comfortable fit.
- 12 per cent smaller ear stems and 9 per cent lighter than the previous generation.
- Each earbud weighs just 4.9 grams and measures 30.6x18.5x24mm.
Dual drivers for premium sound quality
- It comes equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and micro-flat tweeters.
- Industry’s first semi-open dual-unit TWS earphones.
- As mentioned earlier, HWA Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless are certified for superior sound quality.
- Developed with the Central Conservatory of Music's tuning team to offer classical and balanced preset EQ modes.
Smart audio optimization and noise cancellation
- Ultra-wideband real-time hearing optimization adjusts sound between 50Hz to 2kHz.
- Adaptive noise cancellation with up to 95dB noise reduction and 8m/s wind noise cancellation.
- Smart Volume Control adapts sound levels based on surrounding noise.
AI-powered features and smart controls
- Answer or reject calls with a simple nod or shake of the head.
- Integrated AI Assistant Celia supports translation in 21 languages.
- Star Flash precision tracking for enhanced connectivity.
- Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-device connectivity for seamless switching.
- Low latency of 90ms for an improved gaming and media experience.
Long battery life and smart charging
- Each earbud carries a 39.5mAh battery, while the charging case has a 510mAh battery.
- Offers up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the case.
- Smart Charging feature optimizes battery life by 37 per cent, adapting to user charging habits.
