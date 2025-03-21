Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: IP69 protection, 50MP camera and more As per the recent leaks, the upcoming Edge 60 Fusion will have a Sony LYT700 primary rear camera, accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor along with a number of AI features.

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 60 Fusion in India soon. While the company has not yet officially confirmed the launch date or name, multiple teasers suggest that a new Motorola Edge-series smartphone is on the way. The device will be a successor to the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which debuted in India in May 2024.

Premium design and Quad-curved display teased

A Flipkart microsite has gone live for the upcoming Motorola Edge smartphone, hinting at IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. These certifications suggest that the phone can withstand underwater submersion and high-pressure water jets, making it one of the most durable handsets in its segment.

Additionally, Motorola teased the Edge 60 Fusion’s design, confirming a quad-curved display with “100 per cent true colours”. The teaser also mentions AI-powered features, though specific details about these enhancements are yet to be revealed.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected specifications

Recent leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will boast a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. Under the hood, it is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC for powerful performance.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone could offer a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary rear camera, accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter for high-quality video calls and selfies.

The Edge 60 Fusion is also rumored to pack a 5,500mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage on a single charge.

Rugged build with military-grade durability

Apart from IP68 and IP69 ratings, the smartphone is also expected to feature a MIL-STD-810 military-grade certification, making it resistant to extreme environmental conditions.

Price, colour options and expected India launch date

Leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will come in three colour options: Light Blue, Salmon (Light Pink), and Lavender (Light Purple).

In select global markets, the 8GB + 256GB variant is tipped to cost EUR 350 (approximately Rs. 33,100). In India, the smartphone is expected to launch on April 2, with sales beginning on April 9 via Flipkart.

