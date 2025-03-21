Infinix Note 50X 5G set to launch in India: Price, features and AI-powered features revealed The Infinix Note 50X 5G is all set to launch in India on March 27, bringing cutting-edge AI features, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, backed by a 5,500mAh battery, 45W fast charging and military-grade durability.

Infinix has officially announced the launch of the Note 50X 5G which is scheduled to launch in India on March 27 (2025). Ahead of its launch, the company has revealed key details about the phone, including its price range, chipset, battery capacity, and AI-powered features. The successor to the Infinix Note 40X 5G, this upcoming device is positioned as an affordable 5G smartphone in the budget segment.

Infinix Note 50X 5G: Price in India

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will be priced under Rs 12,000, making it one of the most affordable 5G-ready smartphones in the market. Infinix confirmed this via an official post on X (formerly Twitter).

World’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate

One of the biggest highlights of the Infinix Note 50X 5G is that it will be the first smartphone globally to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. This processor is designed for seamless multitasking and lag-free gaming, supporting up to 90 frames-per-second (fps) for a smooth experience.

5500 mAh Battery and fast Charging

The smartphone will be backed by a 5,500mAh ‘SolidCore’ battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent charging. Additionally, it will support 45W wired fast charging, enabling the users to power up their devices faster.

Military-grade durability

Infinix has also confirmed that the Note 50X 5G will come with MIL-STD 810H certification, which will provide military-grade durability and resistance against tough environmental conditions.

AI-Powered XOS 15 Features

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will run on XOS 15, which will further bring a host of AI-driven enhancements:

Folax voice assistant: AI-powered voice commands for system actions, web content analysis, and task execution. AI note feature: Converts rough sketches into digital art, similar to Samsung’s Sketch-to-Image feature. AIGC portrait: Uses AI-generated avatars based on real-time images. Dynamic bar: A collapsible notification bar, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, for an interactive UI experience. Game mode: Offers customizable performance modes based on user preferences for enhanced gaming.

With cutting-edge AI features, a powerful chipset, and a budget-friendly price, the Infinix Note 50X 5G is set to be a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market. Stay tuned for its official launch on March 27.

