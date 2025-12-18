Ban on old vehicles, WFH and fines upto Rs 20,000: List of anti-pollution curbs in Delhi from today Delhi Air Pollution: Allowing only BS 6 compliant vehicles is expected to impact nearly 12 lakh vehicles entering Delhi daily from Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida.

New Delhi:

As air pollution worsened and Delhi’s Air Quality Index slipped into the severe category this week, the Delhi government has announced a set of stricter measures, including a shift to hybrid work, a ban on vehicles carrying construction material and mandatory Pollution Under Control certificates for vehicles entering the national.

The new steps will take effect from Thursday and come in addition to GRAP 4 restrictions imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management, after the city recorded severe air quality for 3 consecutive days since Saturday, December 13.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said all government and private institutions must move to work from home from Thursday or face action, though several exemptions apply for essential services and frontline workers.

Work from home guidelines

The order applies to both government and private institutions, but offices will continue to function partially in physical mode. All private offices operating within the National Capital Territory of Delhi must ensure that no more than half of their staff attend the workplace physically, while the remaining employees work from home mandatorily.

The work from home rule does not apply to emergency and frontline workers, including those in hospitals, departments involved in controlling air pollution, the fire department and other essential services. Public and private health services, transport services and sanitation services are also exempted.

Construction workers affected by the halt on construction activities will be compensated ₹10,000. Kapil Mishra said the compensation would cover the period for which GRAP 4 remains in force, adding that the registration process for workers is currently underway.

Mandatory PUC certificates, fines upto Rs 20,000

With air quality continuing to deteriorate, the Delhi government has stepped up enforcement against polluting vehicles. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that from Thursday, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps.

A PUC certificate is issued after an emission check conducted at authorised centres across the national capital. The cost is Rs 60 for 2 wheeled and 3 wheeled vehicles, Rs 80 for 4 wheeled vehicles and Rs 100 for diesel vehicles. For Bharat Stage IV and Bharat Stage VI compliant vehicles, the certificate is valid for 12 months. Violating the rules can attract a fine of up to Rs 20,000.

To enforce this, monitoring will be carried out at 126 checkpoints across the capital, and more than 537 police personnel will be deployed at petrol pumps.

The environment minister also said that vehicles carrying construction material will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

Ban on non-BS6 vehicles

Manjinder Singh further announced that all vehicles below the BS 6 category and registered outside Delhi will be barred from entering the city while GRAP 3 and 4 restrictions are in force. This ban will come into effect on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court also ended protection against coercive action for BS 3 and older vehicles in the national capital.

Teams from the Delhi Traffic Police and the transport department will be deployed at petrol pumps and city borders from Thursday to enforce the restrictions.