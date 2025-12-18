Trump boasts of settling eight wars, says 'zero illegal aliens' entered US in past seven months The US President also claimed credit for ensuring peace in Gaza, asserting that both living and dead hostages were returned to Israel by Hamas due to intervention by the United States.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his claim of settling eight global conflicts. He said Iran's nuclear threat was also neutralised by the US by conducting air strikes at their key facilities.

The US President also claimed credit for ensuring peace in Gaza, asserting that both living and dead hostages were returned to Israel by Hamas due to intervention by the United States.

"I restored American strength, settled 8 wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza - bringing for the first time in 3000 years peace to the Middle East and secured the release of the hostages, both living and the dead," Trump said.

Trump also said the US adopted a strong policy on dealing with illegal immigrants and that “zero illegal aliens” were allowed to enter the country during his second term so far, calling it an “impossible feat.”

"Starting on day 1, I took immediate action to stop the invasion of our southern border. For the past seven months, zero illegal aliens have been allowed into our country - a feat which everyone said was absolutely impossible," he said.

Trump hails tariff move

Trump also hailed the US’ tariff move, asserting that these levies played a crucial role in bringing investment into the country. He said the companies were categorically conveyed that there will be no tariffs only when they build in the United States.

"Already I have secured a record-breaking 18 trillion dollars of investment into the United States, which means jobs, wage increases, growth, factory openings and far greater national security. Much of this success has been accomplished by tariffs; my favourite word - tariffs, which for many decades have been used successfully by other countries against us. But not anymore. Companies know that if they build in America, there are no tariffs. That's why they are coming home to the USA in record numbers. They are building factories and plants at levels we haven't seen," the US President added.