Review reinstated for England after technology failure on day 1 of third Ashes Test

Adelaide:

In a major development, England have had their review reinstated after a technology failure cost them the wicket of Alex Carey on day 1 of the third Ashes 2025-26 Test at the Adelaide Oval. It is worth noting that Carey was on a score of 72 runs when an error with the snickometer saw him survive.

Facing an outside off-stump delivery from Josh Tongue, a clear spike was shown on the Real-Time Snickometer (RTS) several frames before the ball had passed the bat, and the TV umpire Chris Gaffaney upheld the not-out decision of Ahsan Raza.

However, after the end of the day’s play, Carey, after having scored 106 runs in 143 deliveries, admitted that he felt like he had nicked the ball. After day 1, BBG Sports, the supplier of RTS, suggested that the operator "selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing" and took "full responsibility for the error.”

After the same, the review has officially been reinstated for England. England's head coach and team manager, respectively, held talks with Jeff Crowe, the match referee, to sort out the matter. The same meant that England had two reviews available to them as Australia continued their batting innings in Adelaide.

David Saker gave his take on the matter

After the end of day 1, England bowling coach David Saker came forward and revealed that their dressing room had concerns over the review system throughout the series.

"We shouldn't be talking about this after a day's play; it should just be better than that. In this day and age, you'd think the technology is good enough to pick things up like that,” Saker was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

In the first innings, Australia went on to post a total of 371 runs thanks to Mitchell Starc’s brilliant run with the bat, continuing as the star pacer scored 54 runs in 75 deliveries.

