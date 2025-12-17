Will Mustafizur Rahman be available for KKR throughout IPL 2026? Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman could be unavailable for a part of IPL 2026 as it clashes with a home series against New Zealand. KKR signed him for Rs 9.20 crore, making him the costliest Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

Kolkata:

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman is expected to be unavailable for a portion of the IPL 2026 season due to an international commitment window, as per reports. The left-arm pacer is likely to miss matches scheduled between April 16 and 23, a period that coincides with Bangladesh’s proposed home limited-overs series against New Zealand. While the tour programme has not yet been formally released, the IPL is expected to take place from March 26 to May 31.

The 30-year-old remains a key figure in Bangladesh’s T20I plans, even though his workload in the ODI format is often managed through rotation. That distinction opens the door to a possible compromise, with selectors potentially allowing him to feature in the T20I leg of the New Zealand series while sitting out the 50-over matches. Any such arrangement would require coordination between the BCB and his IPL franchise as India Today reported.

Earlier this week, Kolkata Knight Riders secured Mustafizur’s services for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, setting a new benchmark for Bangladeshi players in the league. The deal also made him the fourth cricketer from Bangladesh to represent KKR. Meanwhile, he was the only player from his country to be picked in this year’s auction, with others, including Taskin Ahmed, remaining unsold despite being discussed beforehand.

KKR’s history with Bangladesh talents

Notably, KKR have a history with Bangladeshi talent. Mashrafe Mortaza turned out for the side in 2009, while Shakib Al Hasan became a central figure during their championship triumphs in 2012 and 2014. Litton Das was the most recent to play for the franchise, appearing once in the 2023 season before Mustafizur’s arrival.

The auction itself featured an intense bidding contest. Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Mustafizur drew early attention from Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. As bids escalated beyond Rs 5 crore, KKR entered decisively, eventually outlasting CSK to seal the signing at Rs 9.20 crore.

Since making his IPL debut in 2016, Mustafizur has represented five teams and claimed the Emerging Player award in his first season, becoming the first overseas cricketer to achieve that feat. Across 308 T20 matches, he has taken 387 wickets at an economy rate of 7.43, including 65 scalps in 60 IPL appearances. For KKR, his addition brings experience, variation and a proven record in pressure situations.